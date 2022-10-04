Columbus County Commissioners decline to comment on Sheriff Greene, recess meeting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to meet Monday night for a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., but the public meeting lasted less than one minute after commissioners declined to comment on the racist remarks made by Sheriff Jody Greene.

Despite anything concerning Greene or the Sheriff’s office being on the agenda, Commission Chair Ricky Bullard opened the meeting by reading a statement:

“At this time, the board of commissioners is aware of the issue involving the Sheriff. Since there is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for the board to discuss the matter in a public forum at this time,” Bullard said. “Upon the advice of outside counsel, Mr. Patrick Flanagan, we need a motion to recess this regularly scheduled meeting.”

The board then voted unanimously to recess the meeting until October 17.

Several people in the packed room appeared surprised at the development, especially those who planned to voice their concerns about Greene during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“Sometimes you’ve got to answer the people,” said Curtis Hill, President of the Columbus County NAACP Branch. “You can’t just punt it to the other thing. I mean, they didn’t even allow for public comment, they just recessed the entire meeting of any other business they have, which that in itself seemed to be improper. They normally do public comments and don’t say anything to anybody, anything anyone says. So this seems very unusual.”

Commissioners declined to comment further on Greene’s remarks.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.