Coastal BUDS to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month with Cape Fear Buddy Walk

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that they will host their Cape Fear Buddy Walk to celebrate the beginning of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Belville Riverwalk Park at 580 River Road, Belville.

According to Coastal BUDS, the event will include:

Games

Activities

Performances

Food trucks

Community vendors

Additionally, a scenic walk around the park’s nature trail will take place at the end of the event.

The Cape Fear Buddy Walk is Coastal BUDS’ largest fundraiser, per the announcement. All funds raised by the event will go to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families.

Those wishing to walk can register for free or make a donation on the event’s website.

For more information, please visit the Coastal BUDS website.

