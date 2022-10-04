Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Coastal BUDS to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month with Cape Fear Buddy Walk

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that they will host their Cape Fear...
Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that they will host their Cape Fear Buddy Walk to celebrate the beginning of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.(Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that they will host their Cape Fear Buddy Walk to celebrate the beginning of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Belville Riverwalk Park at 580 River Road, Belville.

According to Coastal BUDS, the event will include:

  • Games
  • Activities
  • Performances
  • Food trucks
  • Community vendors

Additionally, a scenic walk around the park’s nature trail will take place at the end of the event.

The Cape Fear Buddy Walk is Coastal BUDS’ largest fundraiser, per the announcement. All funds raised by the event will go to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families.

Those wishing to walk can register for free or make a donation on the event’s website.

For more information, please visit the Coastal BUDS website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle...
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
District Attorney Jon David
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Fire departments are taking steps to protect firefighters from PFAS in bunker gear.
What needs to be done to limit PFAS exposure for firefighters
Residents in the Wilmington area will have the chance to support those affected by Hurricane...
Wilmington blood drive to be held to assist disaster relief
Following the impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida, firefighters from the Wilmington FD and...
Local fire departments send assistance to Florida following Hurricane Ian
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five 2015 Dodge Chargers...
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene