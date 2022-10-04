Brunswick County Landfill holding free clean-up week for storm-related debris

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents and property owners can take advantage of a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill for storm-related debris from Monday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 15.

Per a county release, storm-related construction and demolition debris should be separated from vegetative/yard debris to give to the landfill. Regular rates remain for other materials, and this won’t apply to Brunswick County convenience centers. To take advantage of the free offer, you must show proof of property ownership or residence in Brunswick County.

Property Owners Associations using contractors should contact the county’s operation services department at 910-253-2524 or rebecca.ladson@brunswickcounty.gov.

The landfill located on 172 Landfill Road NE, Bolivia and is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

