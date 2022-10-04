Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County Board of Education considers clear bag policy for some school events

Logo of BCS
Logo of BCS(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education will consider a clear bag policy aimed at ensuring a safe environment during certain school events at its meeting on Tuesday, October 4.

If approved, Brunswick County Schools will implement the policy for all major events held at high schools such as football and basketball games, and school staff will carry out security checkpoints and bag searches.

Bags carried by event attendants would need to be either clear plastic or vinyl bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size or clear plastic freezer/sandwich bags (gallon-size or smaller). Anyone carrying bags not approved would be denied entry and asked to return the bag to their vehicle or another location away from the campus before they can enter.

The following exceptions do not need to be clear but would receive appropriate inspection before entry into the event:

  • Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap
  • Medically necessary items
  • Diaper bags with an attending infant/toddler
  • Individual exceptions can be approved the site administrator in “extraordinary circumstances and after appropriate inspection of the bag at issue”

The Board of Education will also consider a metal roof replacement for Supply Elementary for $190,100 and Belville Elementary for $182,500 through REI Engineers, and $247,510 from Southern Bleachers to install new bleachers on the home side and the visitor side of the football field at New Brunswick High School.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle...
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
District Attorney Jon David
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that they will host their Cape Fear...
Coastal BUDS to kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month with Cape Fear Buddy Walk
New Hanover County tables tree ordinance discussion, commissioners hope for compromise
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
All eight candidates seeking spots on the New Hanover County Board of Education will take part...
New Hanover County school board candidates to appear at town hall forum
Kevin Heath Todd of Bladenboro
Man accused of impersonating treasurer to sell land he didn’t own