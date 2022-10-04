Brunswick County Board of Education considers clear bag policy for some school events

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education will consider a clear bag policy aimed at ensuring a safe environment during certain school events at its meeting on Tuesday, October 4.

If approved, Brunswick County Schools will implement the policy for all major events held at high schools such as football and basketball games, and school staff will carry out security checkpoints and bag searches.

Bags carried by event attendants would need to be either clear plastic or vinyl bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size or clear plastic freezer/sandwich bags (gallon-size or smaller). Anyone carrying bags not approved would be denied entry and asked to return the bag to their vehicle or another location away from the campus before they can enter.

The following exceptions do not need to be clear but would receive appropriate inspection before entry into the event:

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items

Diaper bags with an attending infant/toddler

Individual exceptions can be approved the site administrator in “extraordinary circumstances and after appropriate inspection of the bag at issue”

The Board of Education will also consider a metal roof replacement for Supply Elementary for $190,100 and Belville Elementary for $182,500 through REI Engineers, and $247,510 from Southern Bleachers to install new bleachers on the home side and the visitor side of the football field at New Brunswick High School.

