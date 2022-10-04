Senior Connect
1st West Nile death in NC reported in Cumberland County, health officials say

The first West Nile virus death of 2022 in North Carolina took place in Cumberland County.
By Joedy McCreary
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The first West Nile virus death of 2022 in North Carolina took place in Cumberland County.

County health department officials confirmed the death Monday but declined to provide further details to protect the person’s confidentiality.

The state Department of Health and Human Services previously announced the death on Friday but did not specify the county.

Cumberland County officials say there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in the county and are encouraging residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say most infected people have either no symptoms or a mild illness similar to the flu, but about 1 in 5 will develop a fever with symptoms that include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Roughly 1 in 100 cases result in more serious conditions, from meningitis to death.

