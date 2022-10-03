Wrightsville Beach looking forward to next beach nourishment project as erosion issues persist

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Several coastal communities in southeastern North Carolina dealt with flooding from Hurricane Ian but, Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills says they were lucky and suffered only a few inches of flooding.

After rain often comes rainbows — and in some cases, hidden treasures. Wilmington resident Randy Bentley is a self-identified treasure hunter. He hits the beach after nearly every storm with a metal detector in hand.

“I found a few good little items — and some trash,” said Bentley. “I always try to clean the beach when I’m hunting.”

He’s found some good finds ranging from pocket change to gold jewelry, but the exercise and the views are what make it worth the time. Unfortunately, the views at Wrightsville Beach haven’t been the same lately.

“It’s pretty rough, as you can see from the posts and all that,” said Bentley. ”It’s all been washed out. Yeah, it’s a good day for somebody treasure hunting I suppose but it’s definitely moved a lot of sand.”

A large portion of the beach has seen large amounts of erosion over the years, caused by a number of storms that have pushed through and the natural phenomenon of waves pulling sand out to the ocean.

“All this storm did was exacerbate an existing problem,” said Mayor Darryl Mills. “Clearly, if you go up and down this beach, you’ll see areas where nobody can get out there in a rescue vehicle and monitor and patrol the beach.”

The last time Wrightsville Beach had a renourishment project was five years ago. The town was due for another last year but that didn’t happen.

“We were kind of blindsided by not being able to go back to Banks Channel to get our sand,” said Mills. “The process takes so long that you can’t just turn around and boom, new site, boom, get your sand. It doesn’t work that way.”

Now, the town looks to catch up, working with state leaders and the Corp of Engineers to get the job done.

“That group is working together toward a common goal, getting us sand on the beach. Unfortunately, higher up the chain, both with the Corp of Engineers and Washington, that’s where the log jam is and that’s what we’re trying to overcome.”

Mills hopes a new project will start by March of next year. In the meantime, beachgoers will have to stick to the narrow strand that’s still left.

“That’s one thing about the ocean,” said Bentley. “It definitely moves a lot of sand.”

