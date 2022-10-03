Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, one facing charges
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is in custody following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend.
Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside a Jeep Wrangler when it crashed in the grassy area of a parking lot owned by the university.
The vehicle had been driving recklessly, stated UNCW Police.
One of the passengers, 20-year-old Howard Lashon Coleman II, was killed in the incident. He was a sophomore at UNCW.
The driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Nicholas Henry Pohlman, is being charged with:
- Involuntary Manslaughter
- Impaired Driving
- Driving while less than 21 years of age after consuming alcohol
As of this time, the case is under active investigation.
