US-17 northbound lanes closed due to wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck at US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road has closed the northbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted to the south entrance of Old Ocean Highway.

The cause of the wreck is currently unknown.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to use caution.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.