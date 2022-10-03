Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced that swimming in NC coastal waters affected by Hurricane Ian should be avoided.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced that swimming in N.C. coastal waters affected by Hurricane Ian should be avoided.

Per the release, elevated levels of harmful bacteria may be present in waters affected by the storm. In many parts, beach communities have had to pump floodwaters into the ocean due to excess rain. These areas, including wet sand where the floodwater is pumped, should be avoided, even if a sign is not present.

“Severe weather events like hurricanes and tropical storms bring excessive amounts of rain, storm surge and cause extreme flooding. These conditions increase levels of harmful bacteria in our coastal waters that can cause illness,” said Erin Bryan-Millush, manager of the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program. “The sources of bacteria can vary and include failing septic systems, sewer line breaks, overflowing manholes and wildlife.”

Although state officials do not have immediate laboratory confirmation of disease-causing organisms being in the water, the impact of Hurricane Ian, like other major storms, increases the chance of contamination.

Per the announcement, swimming in coastal waters affected by Hurricane Ian should be avoided until testing indicates that the waters are within the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards.

For more information, please visit the NCDEQ website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced that swimming in NC...
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian
The former Bank of America building on 316 N 3rd Street
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
The NHC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Monday, October 3.
New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building
55-year-old Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan was arrested at the scene and charged with...
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island