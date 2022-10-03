Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus

SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Hwy 9 are closed after a fatal collision involving a Horry County School bus Monday morning.

The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Hwy 9 Business and Cedar Brach Road in Loris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus traveling on Cedar Branch Rd. entered Highway 9 while failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

The bus was struck by a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado.

SCHP said the driver of the Chevy has died.

Seven students were aboard the bus and no injuries are reported

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from MAIT.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington

Latest News

West Columbus High School football coach La Monte Williamson told his team that practice would...
West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm
Belville Riverwalk received a grant to enhance technology and security in park.
Belville Riverwalk enhances technology with new grant
The Town of Belville has been awarded a $25,000 Connect Grant to enhance visitor experience and...
Belville Riverwalk enhances technology with new grant
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced that swimming in N.C....
State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian