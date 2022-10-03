Professionals invited to WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greater Wilmington Business Journal will hold its annual conference and expo on Thursday, October 6 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The exposition hall will be open from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and feature over 100 exhibitors. Free business seminars will be held between 1:45 and 4:30 p.m., and attendees can meet the winners of the MADE competition, which highlights local artisans, designers and other creators. At the tail end of the event is the WilmingtonBiz after hours from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Though the opening keynote lunch has sold out, people can attend the rest of the expo for $10 at the door. Per WilmingtonBiz, parking is available nearby at:

Convention Center Garage: $3 for first hour, $2/hour thereafter (max of $13). Attendant on site.

Nutt Street Parking Deck: $1/hour payable by debit or credit card only.

CFCC Student Lot #2: Available for free. Limited spaces will be available.

