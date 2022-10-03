Senior Connect
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

Deputies say the two brothers were shot at this mobile home park.
Deputies say the two brothers were shot at this mobile home park.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington.

Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead at the scene, while his older brother, 29-year-old Auviaughne Watford, of Williamston, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Deputies are looking for any information on this shooting from the public. You can contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141, or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

