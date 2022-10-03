Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Nobel panel to announce winner of medicine prize

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New York.(Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Among the researchers who may be honored this year are those who were instrumental in the development of the mRNA technology that went into COVID-19 vaccines, which saved millions of lives across the world.

Last year’s recipients were David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The medicine prize kicks off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Questions remain about Hurricane Ian prep as death toll rises
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
Video shot Sunday shows flooding in Arcadia, Florida, after Hurricane Ian.
Flooding seen from boat in Arcadia, Florida, after Ian
Lyman was recently liberated after Russian troops withdrew one day after Russian President...
Ukraine: Lyman liberated after Russians retreat