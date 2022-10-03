New Hanover Health Advantage offering new 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Health Advantage, sponsored by Novant Health, is offering three new plan options in 2023 for residents of New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties.

The plan options include two Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans and a new Medicare Advantage-only plan. New Hanover Health writes that each plan is designed to grant residents extra benefits with local providers.

“We know that patients need high quality health care close to home,” Dr. Leelee Thames, president of New Hanover Health and chief value officer for Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, said in a press release. “This is especially true for our senior patients, who have in many cases established a long-standing relationship with their local provider and our care services. Our Medicare Advantage plans allow seniors the flexibility to choose a plan that meets their individual needs right here in this community, and an open access network so patients can see any provider who accepts Medicare.”

The following are several of the benefits included in the 2023 New Hanover Health Advantage plans:

$0 premium option.

$0 primary care office copay. Members can see any provider accepting Medicare patients.

$0 in-network cardiology specialist and cardiac rehabilitation service copay. This is a new Platinum Plan benefit in 2023.

$900 annual Part-B premium buy down. This is a new Freedom Plan benefit in 2023.

$3,000 annual dental benefits.

$0 in-network preventive dental and eye exam copay.

Up to $360 annual prepaid card for over-the-counter medications and healthy food at major retailers.

Reimbursement at fitness club of choice.

Medicare beneficiaries can choose between the New Hanover Health Advantage Platinum Plan, Select Plan and the new Freedom Plan specifically designed for veterans, retired state employees and those who do not participate with Medicare Part D.

The annual enrollment period starts Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7, and residents of New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties are eligible to join these plans with coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023.

To learn more about about New Hanover Health Advantage, call 910-667-6442 to schedule an appointment, visit their office at 3151 S. 17th St, look through their website here, or join their virtual information sessions here that are held every Tuesday from Oct. 18-Nov. 29, 2-3 p.m.

