Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket

She bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Susan Underwood bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe.

That ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Lottery officials said Underwood chose to take the $600,000 lump sump instead of an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.

After state and federal taxes, Underwood took home approximately $426,069, a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

