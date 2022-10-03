Monroe woman wins $1M on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket
She bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe.
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.
According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Susan Underwood bought a Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Street in Monroe.
That ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner.
Lottery officials said Underwood chose to take the $600,000 lump sump instead of an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.
After state and federal taxes, Underwood took home approximately $426,069, a news release stated.
