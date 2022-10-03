Senior Connect
Goldsboro teen found wounded after murder attempt

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police report a first-degree murder attempt after finding a teen suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon around 3:05 p.m.

The Goldsboro Police Department was on the way to the 1100 block of Olivia Lane but was redirected to the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive after a shooting was reported.

When they arrived at Lincoln Drive, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot injury.

After arriving at UNC Health Wayne for treatment, he was flown by helicopter in critical condition to ECU Health Medical Center.

This investigation is still developing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

