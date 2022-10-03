First Alert Forecast: comfy fall pattern to continue, some days and nights chillier than others

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gray and, in spots, misty Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Low pressure off the Virginia coast - which can partly be tied to remnant energy from Hurricane Ian - will team with high pressure over the Midwest to generate cool northerly breezes much of the time. Temperatures ought to be hesitant to warm with these factors, with 60s the likely ceiling for most places.

Average early October high temperatures are still around 80 and, for the remainder of the week, brighter skies should sponsor a warmup closer to that benchmark with many 70s and even possibly lower 80s. Overnight and early morning lows will generally settle in the 50s through the period but, with a few 40s likely mixing in first thing Tuesday and Wednesday, keep that sweatshirt or light jacket ready to go for the bus stop.

New tropical cyclone formation remains possible in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and / or far southern Caribbean Sea this week. The next disturbance to meet the necessary criteria for a tropical storm would get the name Julia. Neither system appears threatening to North America as of now, which is great after a rough September. But - October is, historically, the third most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season for storm activity. So, thanks for keeping your guard and preparedness up and, to that end, please remember that wect.com/hurricane is always open!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, take your outlook even deeper into October with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

