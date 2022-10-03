Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: comfy fall pattern to continue, some days and nights chillier than others

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 2, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gray and, in spots, misty Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Low pressure off the Virginia coast - which can partly be tied to remnant energy from Hurricane Ian - will team with high pressure over the Midwest to generate cool northerly breezes much of the time. Temperatures ought to be hesitant to warm with these factors, with 60s the likely ceiling for most places.

Average early October high temperatures are still around 80 and, for the remainder of the week, brighter skies should sponsor a warmup closer to that benchmark with many 70s and even possibly lower 80s. Overnight and early morning lows will generally settle in the 50s through the period but, with a few 40s likely mixing in first thing Tuesday and Wednesday, keep that sweatshirt or light jacket ready to go for the bus stop.

New tropical cyclone formation remains possible in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and / or far southern Caribbean Sea this week. The next disturbance to meet the necessary criteria for a tropical storm would get the name Julia. Neither system appears threatening to North America as of now, which is great after a rough September. But - October is, historically, the third most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season for storm activity. So, thanks for keeping your guard and preparedness up and, to that end, please remember that wect.com/hurricane is always open!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, take your outlook even deeper into October with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 2, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Ian impacts, gorgeous weekend to kickoff October
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Oct. 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 2, 2022
Tropical storm force winds from Ian
First Alert Forecast: impacts of Ian, variable clouds heading into Sunday