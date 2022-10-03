Drive-thru flu vaccines available throughout October in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health is offering drive-thru flu vaccines on several days throughout October with no out-of-pocket cost.

Per Public Health, flu vaccines will be available to anyone 6 months or older at the Health and Human Services Parking lot at 1650 Greenfield Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 4-7 and 10-14.

“As the weather starts to turn cooler and activities move indoors, it’s important to have that layer of protection to reduce your risk of serious illness. Flu vaccines are critical in that regard, and we encourage everyone in the community to get one as soon as possible,” said Public Health Director David Howard in a press release.

People who have insurance are asked to bring their information, but Public Health won’t ask for any payment and won’t require insurance to get vaccinated. Proof of residence is also not required, and people can stay in their cars or step out of them if need be.

