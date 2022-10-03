Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Drive-thru flu vaccines available throughout October in New Hanover County

People who have insurance are asked to bring their information, but Public Health won’t ask for...
People who have insurance are asked to bring their information, but Public Health won’t ask for any payment and won’t require insurance to get vaccinated.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health is offering drive-thru flu vaccines on several days throughout October with no out-of-pocket cost.

Per Public Health, flu vaccines will be available to anyone 6 months or older at the Health and Human Services Parking lot at 1650 Greenfield Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 4-7 and 10-14.

“As the weather starts to turn cooler and activities move indoors, it’s important to have that layer of protection to reduce your risk of serious illness. Flu vaccines are critical in that regard, and we encourage everyone in the community to get one as soon as possible,” said Public Health Director David Howard in a press release.

People who have insurance are asked to bring their information, but Public Health won’t ask for any payment and won’t require insurance to get vaccinated. Proof of residence is also not required, and people can stay in their cars or step out of them if need be.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

Latest News

Demareon Quadrice Tykia Brown
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looks for missing man
The Columbus County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five 2015 Dodge Chargers...
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
Wilmington Convention Center
Professionals invited to WilmingtonBiz Conference and Expo
State senator Michael Lee has filed a lawsuit against his opponent in the 2022 general...
State senator Michael Lee files lawsuit against opponent Marcia Morgan over campaign ad