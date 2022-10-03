Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of five 2015 Dodge Chargers from the N.C. State Highway Patrol for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Tuesday night.(WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m.

Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to the public. Members of the N.C. NAACP called for Greene’s resignation later that day.

The N.C. NAACP released the following statement at the time:

On Wednesday, September 28, WECT News 6 published horrifying recordings of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene making racist comments about Black residents. In response, President Deborah Dicks Maxwell of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, and Curtis Hill, President of the Columbus County Branch of the NAACP, made the following joint statement:

“Sheriff Jody Greene must resign. His language is divisive, nasty, and offensive — his words are disparaging and hurtful to people of color. His actions have cast a cloud over his ability to execute the office with impartiality.

“Our leaders in law enforcement should be held to high moral standards. The NAACP, as a member of the Governors’ Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, knows these biased and prejudicial statements have no place in law enforcement. We call on other members of law enforcement, county leaders, and all who call Columbus County home to reject the sentiments expressed in these statements.

