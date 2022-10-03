Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looks for missing man

Demareon Quadrice Tykia Brown
Demareon Quadrice Tykia Brown(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3 that Demareon Quadrice Tykia Brown, 24, is missing.

Brown is five feet and nine inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black.

He reportedly left early on the morning of October 3 on foot and is possibly in the Longwood area near Long Rd.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

