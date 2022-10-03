Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looks for missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3 that Demareon Quadrice Tykia Brown, 24, is missing.

Brown is five feet and nine inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black.

He reportedly left early on the morning of October 3 on foot and is possibly in the Longwood area near Long Rd.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

