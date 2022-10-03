Senior Connect
Boil water advisory issued for Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City

(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Per Columbus County, a boil water/water advisory has been issued for Lake Tabor Drive as of Monday, October 3.

“Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water. Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns,” writes the county.

The county writes that staff will be monitoring for any potential issues, and that the system should be cleared within 24 hours. Until then, any water used for consumption should be boiled.

