Belville Riverwalk enhances technology with new grant

The Town of Belville has been awarded a $25,000 Connect Grant to enhance visitor experience and improve safety at the Belville Riverwalk Park.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville has been awarded a $25,000 Connect Grant to enhance visitor experience and improve safety at the Belville Riverwalk Park. The grant, awarded by North Carolina-based company, FOCUS Broadband, was created in 2018 to help aid the increasing costs of technology in the community.

Representatives from Belville applied for the grant in hopes to make the community feel safer when they visit the park.

Improvements to the park include:

  • Installing license plate recognition technology at the gates
  • Installing cameras along the Riverwalk and other areas of the park
  • Providing free Wi-Fi to park goers. Additionally, the Wi-Fi will allow cameras to operate in real-time.

Schools hope to be able to use the Riverwalk’s outdoor classroom and nature trails. Now with Wi-Fi being added, it makes learning much easier.

Park amenities include three picnic shelters, two playgrounds, a 1/3 mile walking trail, a boardwalk, nature trails, restroom facilities, and a viewing deck overlooking the river. The park also has boat access and a 125-foot fishing pier.

The new security measures and technology are expected to be installed in the coming months.

