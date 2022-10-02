Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm

West Columbus Football team.
West Columbus Football team.(Perry Frink)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - West Columbus High School football coach La Monte Williamson told his team that practice was delayed a bit on Saturday. He said a tree fell on his mom’s house and he needed to help her for a few hours.

Normally, the Vikings practice at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but Coach Williamson asked players to show up at 4:30 p.m. if they felt safe enough.

So, many of the players surprised their coach and his mom, “Mama D,” to help clean up her house and property Saturday morning.

And, of course, the players still showed up for practice later in the day to get ready for their game on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Latest News

Police lights.
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington
Photos and video from Ian as it hits the Cape Fear Region.
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington
Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm