First Alert Forecast: Ian impacts, gorgeous weekend to kickoff October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features increasing clouds that will lead to a cooler Sunday as highs drop back into the middle 70s. A passing upper low brings a higher shower risk Sunday night. Early next week highs dip into the upper 60s but a warming trend late will carry highs closer to 80 later in the week. For the most part, lows will be in the 50s over the next seven days.

Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.84 inches of rain, a peak gust of 51 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 78 mph at Oak Island and 77 mph at Federal Point. Take a peek at some of the notable peak wind gusts and rain tallies:

A look at some of the tropical storm wind gusts in SE NC on Friday with #Ian. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/GtwBDjIkI2 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 2, 2022

Check out the comfy October temperatures in your seven-day forecast:

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

October is the second to last month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay prepared for the final run: wect.com/hurricane.

