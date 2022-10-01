Senior Connect
One arrested after domestic-related homicide, SBI investigating

Police lights.
Police lights.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, the Oak Island Police Department responded to a 911 call for a welfare check on Minnesota Drive in Oak Island.

When officers arrived 50-year-old Tina Sedberry Carlton was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

55-year-old Kevin Michael Allen Vaughan was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder. He is in the Brunswick County Detention Center and was given no bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. This incident is being treated as a domestic-related homicide.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

