Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a report of a kidnapping at a home along Village Circle.
According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a report of a kidnapping at a home along Village Circle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a report of a kidnapping overnight in Catawba County ended with authorities opening fire on a person.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a report of a kidnapping at a home along Village Circle.

When authorities arrived, they said they saw a person standing outside of a truck, holding another individual inside the vehicle hostage at gunpoint.

Hostage negotiators and made contact with the person, who made threats to shoot the hostage and then himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said deputies eventually shot and killed the individual. The hostage was not harmed, authorities added.

“These incidents are tragic for all involved,” Sheriff Don Brown said. “We are thankful that the hostage was not injured and that no further loss of life occurred. “We will assist and cooperate fully with the SBI as they investigate.”

