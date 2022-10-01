First Alert Forecast: nicer days as remnants of Ian spin away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and / or relax. Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.01 inches of rain, a peak gust of 47 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 55 mph at North Myrtle Beach and 49 mph at Elizabethtown.

A sampling of SE NC rainfall totals today courtesy of Hurricane #Ian. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/q4CmBEht87 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) October 1, 2022

The threat for heavy rain and severe weather has ended on this Friday night. Gusty tropical storm force winds will gradually subside overnight. Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect for Coastal Brunswick County and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Pender counties. Tidal flooding will continue along the Cape Fear River in Downtown Wilmington through the weekend.

Check out the comfy October temperatures in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Incidentally, we hope you found the app useful in Ian!

October is the second to last month of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay prepared for the final run: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.