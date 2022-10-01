Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: nicer days as remnants of Ian spin away

By Eric Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and / or relax. Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.01 inches of rain, a peak gust of 47 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 55 mph at North Myrtle Beach and 49 mph at Elizabethtown.

The threat for heavy rain and severe weather has ended on this Friday night. Gusty tropical storm force winds will gradually subside overnight. Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect for Coastal Brunswick County and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Pender counties. Tidal flooding will continue along the Cape Fear River in Downtown Wilmington through the weekend.

Check out the comfy October temperatures in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Incidentally, we hope you found the app useful in Ian!

October is the second to last month of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay prepared for the final run: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice,...
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Wilmington
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Pecan Tree down at Sea Gate Baptist due to Hurricane Ian, courtesy of Rev. Steve Smith
Ian weakens, but crews continue to fight flooding, fallen trees and other damage
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian hit the Grand...
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Tree falls into home in Whiteville during Ian
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville