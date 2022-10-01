Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: impacts of Ian, decreasing clouds to flip the calendar

By Claire Fry
Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features small odds for a lingering shower this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Ian spin through northern North Carolina, Virginia, and then into the Atlantic. Overall, a friendly high-pressure system should provide lots of time to clean up and/or relax.

Ian made its third and final hurricane landfall at Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon. Wilmington recorded 3.64″ inches of rain, a peak gust of 30 mph, and a moderate storm surge on the Downtown Cape Fear River gauge. Other noteworthy gusts included 60 mph at Southport and 56 mph at Masonboro Island.

Check out the comfy October temperatures in your seven-day forecast:vhttp://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Incidentally, we hope you found the app useful in Ian!

October is the second to last month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Stay prepared for the final run: wect.com/hurricane.

