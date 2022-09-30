Senior Connect
Road closures and other traffic changes as Ian moves into Southeastern North Carolina

The Southport Police Department has announced that part of Bay St. is closed due to tidal flooding.(Southport Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities across southeastern North Carolina have announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities feel the effects of Hurricane Ian.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways.

Southport

The Southport Police Department has announced that Bay St. near Caswell Ave. and W. Moore St. is closed due to tidal flooding. Additionally, a large tree limb is down in the area. Southport Public Works is working to remove the limb as of this time.

The City of Southport has reported that Turtlewood Drive has also been affected by downed tree limbs.

Shallotte

The Shallotte Police Department announced that a downed tree has blocked lanes on White St. near Smith Ave. As crews work to clear the scene, authorities urge residents to use caution while in the area.

Carolina Beach

The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Canal Drive and Carolina Beach Ave. N. are closed due to flooding. Per the announcement, residents along those roads will still be allowed access.

Town officials would like to remind residents that the Carolina Beach Police Department will issue a $250 citation to anyone found driving around barricades and through flooded areas.

