Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene after a tree crashed into a home in Whiteville on North Lee Street early in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30.

Five people inside the home were watching TV when the tree fell into their house, blocking access to the doors. First responders helped them escape through a window, and they were all able to escape without injuries.

