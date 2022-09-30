Photos: Ian hits the Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian may still cause more damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, we received photos of the big tree at Seagate Baptist Church toppled over.

Have photos or video of the storm or the damage caused by it? Send them to WECT via See it, Snap it, Send it.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.