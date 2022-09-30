Senior Connect
Photos: Ian hits the Cape Fear Region

Pecan Tree down at Sea Gate Baptist due to Hurricane Ian, courtesy of Rev. Steve Smith
Pecan Tree down at Sea Gate Baptist due to Hurricane Ian, courtesy of Rev. Steve Smith
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian may still cause more damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, we received photos of the big tree at Seagate Baptist Church toppled over.

Have photos or video of the storm or the damage caused by it? Send them to WECT via See it, Snap it, Send it.

