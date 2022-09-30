Pet of the Week: Waylon from the Pender County Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.

According to his handlers, Waylon is a very sweet puppy who enjoys kisses and belly rubs. He may be a little reserved at first when meeting new people, but he gets along very well with other dogs.

Waylon is up-to-date on his vaccinations and will be neutered on Oct. 5.

Those interested in adopting Waylon are encouraged to call the Pender County Humane Society at (910) 259-7022 or visit their website.

