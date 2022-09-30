Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Waylon from the Pender County Humane Society

Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.

According to his handlers, Waylon is a very sweet puppy who enjoys kisses and belly rubs. He may be a little reserved at first when meeting new people, but he gets along very well with other dogs.

Waylon is up-to-date on his vaccinations and will be neutered on Oct. 5.

Those interested in adopting Waylon are encouraged to call the Pender County Humane Society at (910) 259-7022 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice,...
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Waylon, a 4-month-old hound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.
Pet of the Week: Waylon from the Pender County Humane Society
Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pet of the Week: Queen from Monty’s Home