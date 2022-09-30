Senior Connect
Over 1,000 customers lose power near Whiteville

Power outages in Southeastern North Carolina at 11:45 a.m., Friday, September 30
Power outages in Southeastern North Carolina at 11:45 a.m., Friday, September 30
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville, Chadbourn and Lake Waccamaw are starting to see some power outages, per the latest Duke Energy information.

As of about 11:50 a.m. on Friday, September 30, there are about 1,000 customers without power in Whiteville, 515 near Chadbourn and 163 near Lake Waccamaw. You can see the latest map on Duke Energy’s website.

