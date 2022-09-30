Over 1,000 customers lose power near Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville, Chadbourn and Lake Waccamaw are starting to see some power outages, per the latest Duke Energy information.

As of about 11:50 a.m. on Friday, September 30, there are about 1,000 customers without power in Whiteville, 515 near Chadbourn and 163 near Lake Waccamaw. You can see the latest map on Duke Energy’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.