Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case

Deputy Aaron Edwards
Deputy Aaron Edwards(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made.

Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana possession back on March 2nd.

Family members say Thomas’ arrest quickly became violent with Edwards putting a knee on the man’s neck. In the cell phone video, Edwards can be seen dragging Thomas into the building. His aunt, Mary Moore, was arrested when she tried to intervene.

District Attorney Seth Edwards, who is not related to the former deputy, announced on Friday that there would be no criminal charges brought against the former deputy.

The D.A. cited a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in making his decision. “Graham v. Conner requires that I take into account the fact that officers are often forced to make split second decisions in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving,” said Edwards. “It was obvious this situation was only escalating, and every action taken by the deputy to de-escalate was met with resistance.”

Edwards said shortly after the deputy’s firing, he dismissed the criminal charges against Thomas and Moore “in the interests of justice,” according to a news release.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice,...
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography

Latest News

The Southport Police Department has announced that part of Bay St. is closed due to tidal...
Road closures and other traffic changes as Ian moves into Southeastern North Carolina
Pecan Tree down at Sea Gate Baptist due to Hurricane Ian, courtesy of Rev. Steve Smith
Hurricane Ian hits the Cape Fear Region
Power outages in Southeastern North Carolina at 11:45 a.m., Friday, September 30
Over 1,000 customers lose power near Whiteville
Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm