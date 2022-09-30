Senior Connect
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian rages on in the Grand Strand.

The boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was onboard the boat. The city said that the Coast Guard rescued the people onboard.

They are urging people to stay away from the boat and there is no reason to go near it.

Police and Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they don’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as the surf shifts it.

Officials also said they believe that the boat is leaking fuel into the ocean.

