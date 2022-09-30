In-person portion of ‘Run for the Ta Tas’ cancelled, other activities still scheduled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers have announced that the in-person portion of this year’s “Wilmington Surgical Associates Run for the Ta Tas presented by Delaney Radiology” has been cancelled due to the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Despite the cancellation of the in-person race on Saturday, organizers stated that other activities are still scheduled to take place.

Notably, a “virtual run” will be held in the place of the cancelled race. Per the announcement, participants may run or walk anytime and anywhere before 12 p.m. on Oct. 15. Once completed, participants are asked to upload their results on the event’s website.

Those who participate are additionally encouraged to upload photos of the run to Facebook with the tag @runforthetatas or Instagram with the hashtag #runforthetatas. Pictures may also be submitted on the website. Per the announcement, prizes will be awarded for photo submissions depicting:

Biggest group picture

Most spirited group picture

Most spirited individual

In addition to the run, there will be a race shirt and medal pickup on Oct. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at 1125 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington. A “celebration party,” including free food, beer samples and raffles, will be on Oct. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at 212 Causeway Drive, Wilmington. Pickup for race shirts and medals will be available at the party, per the announcement.

For more information, please visit the event website.

