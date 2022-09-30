Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

Hurricane Ian brings wind, rain and flooding to parts of Cape Fear Region
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm.

While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Heavy rains caused flooding in many coastal areas, while wind gusts knocked trees down onto houses, power lines and roads.

Call 911 for emergencies and downed trees, but for non-emergency information, call:

  • New Hanover County 911 non-emergency: 910-452-6120
  • Duke Energy / Report Power Outages: 800-419-6356
  • Pender County Emergency Services: 910-259-1210
  • Brunswick County Emergency Services: 910-253-5383
  • Columbus County Emergency Operations Center: 910-640-2208

Streets, parking lots and canals throughout Ocean Isle Beach have been flooded. The town is asking residents not to use water or sewer services until further notice. The Ocean Isle Beach bridge has been closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways.

Hurricane Ian traffic: Some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding

Here’s the current road outage map provided by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Thousands of people in southeastern North Carolina are without power.

Outage Maps:

Duke Energy wants customers to report an outage as soon as possible. You can call (800) 769-3766 or text “OUT” to 57801. You can also sign up for text message alerts about outages and restoration timelines at your home or business.

Generators:

If using a generator, never bring it indoors, even in the garage, and never refuel the machine while it is running. Duke provides a comprehensive guide to generator safety here.

See it, Snap it, Send it

Be our eyes. Send us pictures or videos of the storm in your area or of the damage it leaves behind. Text or email your pictures to pics@wect.com. Or visit pics.wect.com.

On Mobile

Now is the time to download the WECT Weather App if you haven’t done so already. The app has many features that will help you track the storm and keep you weather aware with push alerts from the National Weather Service and the First Alert Weather Team. Click here to learn more about the app, including how to turn on the tropical storm track over the radar.

If you do not have the app yet, you can download it for Android, iPhone and iPad by clicking the links.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice,...
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography

Latest News

Tree falls into home in Whiteville during Ian
Residents escape through window after tree crashes into their home in Whiteville
Flooding in Brunswick County
Ian weakens but some flooding remains: the latest reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Wrightsville Beach
After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a...
Ian weakens but some flooding remains: the latest reports from Ocean Isle Beach and Wrightsville Beach
Power interruptions are expected to begin around 6 p.m. as Duke Energy works to repair or...
Power outages expected in Wrightsville Beach after vehicle damages power pole