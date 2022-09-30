Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm.

While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Heavy rains caused flooding in many coastal areas, while wind gusts knocked trees down onto houses, power lines and roads.

Call 911 for emergencies and downed trees, but for non-emergency information, call:

New Hanover County 911 non-emergency: 910-452-6120

Duke Energy / Report Power Outages: 800-419-6356

Pender County Emergency Services: 910-259-1210

Brunswick County Emergency Services: 910-253-5383

Columbus County Emergency Operations Center: 910-640-2208

Streets, parking lots and canals throughout Ocean Isle Beach have been flooded. The town is asking residents not to use water or sewer services until further notice. The Ocean Isle Beach bridge has been closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways.

Here’s the current road outage map provided by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Thousands of people in southeastern North Carolina are without power.

Outage Maps:

Duke Energy: https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

Brunswick Electric: http://bemc.maps.sienatech.com/

Four County Electric: https://oms.fourcty.org/

Duke Energy wants customers to report an outage as soon as possible. You can call (800) 769-3766 or text “OUT” to 57801. You can also sign up for text message alerts about outages and restoration timelines at your home or business.

Generators:

If using a generator, never bring it indoors, even in the garage, and never refuel the machine while it is running. Duke provides a comprehensive guide to generator safety here.

