Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on.

Flooding in Carolina Beach, submitted by Joe Walton (WECT)

Flooding in Carolina Beach submitted by Joe Walton (WECT)

Near a neighborhood to the east of Monkey Junction, submitted by Sharon D Moore (WECT)

Flooding in Hampstead, NC. Submitted by Lyndsay Oliver (WECT)

Flooding on Towles Road in New Hanover County. Submitted by R Haney (WECT)

Flooding in Varnamtown in Brunswick County. Submitted by Ashton Galloway (WECT)

See it, Snap it, Send it

Be our eyes. If it’s safe, send us pictures or videos of the storm in your area or of the damage it leaves behind. Text or email your pictures to pics@wect.com. Or visit pics.wect.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.