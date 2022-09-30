Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on.
See it, Snap it, Send it
Be our eyes. If it’s safe, send us pictures or videos of the storm in your area or of the damage it leaves behind. Text or email your pictures to pics@wect.com. Or visit pics.wect.com.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.