Emergency and power crews on stand by as Ian approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in Southeastern North Carolina.

New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst.

Items to have on hand for at least a three-day supply:

Water

Non-perishable food

Flashlights and extra batteries

Medications

First aid kits

Personal hygiene products

Important documents should be placed in a waterproof bag, like a Ziploc bag.

She also urges people to stay off the roads if possible — but if absolutely necessary, do not drive through any high water.

“We’re encouraging people to turn around, not drown. Think about alternate routes to get to different places, if they have to be out and about after the worst of the weather is over. And just, you know, having a way to just take care of their pets take care of any kids or any people with access or functional needs better. Take time to look at your plans, think about what you would do in crisis, and practice it, you know, with your families,” McRay said.

McRay is also encouraging people to be sure their gutters are cleaned out and debris is cleared from nearby drains.

Since Hurricane Florence, Duke Energy has made hundreds of upgrades across the state in an effort to minimize power outages in any big storm, including replacing wooden telephone poles with steel ones and burying power lines.

Duke Energy currently has more than 5,000 crew members across the state waiting for repair calls once the storm hits.

“I think people should take this seriously, especially if you need electricity for medical needs. And then just general comfort, what would you do if you lost power for two to three days? How would you manage through that? Keep your mobile phone charged, have a power block if needed. If you need any medication, those stores might be closed, so making sure you’re thinking about that. Just general preparations that will keep your family comfortable,” Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said.

McRay also recommends visiting FEMA.gov and the North Carolina Emergency Management website.

