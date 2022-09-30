Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge

GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge.

Apache Pier (Source: Sherry Vota)

Brand new video of the Apache Pier falling. Video: Scott Breen @wmbfnews @jamiearnoldWMBF pic.twitter.com/JREslUkh1B — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) September 30, 2022

Another pier... A portion of the 2nd Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach has broken off as Ian continues to make its way through South Carolina. Photo: Meagan Rhodes @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/HYyqUgMmwk — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) September 30, 2022

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.