Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge.
The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.
Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.