Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, walk out at the White House in Washington, June 23. Biden and the first lady will host a reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday afternoon.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday afternoon.

The president is expected to deliver remarks during the event.

Biden formally designated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in a proclamation released on Sept. 14.

“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we reaffirm that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths,” Biden said.

The White House also listed what he said his administration has done and will continue to do to support Hispanic communities, such as providing loans to Hispanic-owned small businesses, helping Hispanic students pursue higher education and working to create a “fair, humane, and orderly” immigration system.

Biden has appointed several people of Hispanic heritage to his administration, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice,...
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography

Latest News

President Biden spoke about Putin's claims to Ukrainian territories, announcing he won't get...
Biden: Putin won't get away with 'sham routine'
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on hurricane Ian’s impacts
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
Flooding closes some roads, power outages continue as Hurricane Ian impacts the Cape Fear Region