Wilmington Boat Show to occur this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - JBM & Associates announced that the Wilmington Boat Show will be held Sept. 30 - Oct. 2 inside the Wilmington Convention Center at 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington.

Per the announcement, the show will be held during the following times:

Friday, September 30: Noon - 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 2: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Due to the potential for severe weather, outside displays will not be available, per the release. Additionally, the Wilmington Water Tour ferry will not run on Friday.

A display from the presenting sponsor, Yamaha, will be located behind the Wilmington Convention Center.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit the Wilmington Boat Show website.

