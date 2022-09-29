Senior Connect
“Trusted Elections Tour” stopping in Wilmington

Event scheduled for 7:00pm on Monday, October 3 at CFCC’s Union Station
The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections will bring its' Trusted Elections Tour to Wilmington, working to foster confidence in the state's elections system ahead of the November General Elections.
By Jon Evans
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are working together to build trust in the state’s voting system and strengthen civil discourse.

Bob Orr, a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice, and Jennifer Roberts, the former Mayor of Charlotte, lead The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections. As part of its’ 14-stop Trusted Elections Tour across the state, the network will host a town hall on Monday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Union Station Auditorium at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. WECT’s Jon Evans will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.

The 90-minute town hall will feature cybersecurity experts, election officials, and election law attorneys from both sides of the aisle. They will address public concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the secure process for collecting and counting votes, and advise on how challenges, recounts, and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels. The panelists include:

The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a bipartisan, grassroots effort initiated by The Carter Center. The network is made up of civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from both sides of the political aisle. Members will serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement and trusted elections, and work to foster confidence in electoral processes and address disinformation.

“The network should serve as an example that there is far more about which Americans agree than about which we disagree,” said Orr, a Republican. “Our Trusted Elections Tour also will remind folks of the excellent election workers across the state, from both political parties, who are committed to seeing that all elections are fair, safe, and secure.”

“The bipartisan network is a testament to the ability of North Carolinians to reach across the political divide and work for the betterment of our state,” said Roberts, a Democrat.

More details on the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections can be found on the Tour website, NCTrustedElections.com.

