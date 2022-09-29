Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian billionaire has been criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions.

Three others also were charged in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that charged the Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

Only one of the four — Olga Shriki — was in custody. Her lawyer declined comment.

Andrew Adams is a Manhattan federal prosecutor heading a special task force pursuing Russian oligarchs.

Adams said Deripaska lied and evaded U.S. sanctions so he could seek comfort and citizenship in the United States while enjoying cozy ties with the Kremlin and vast wealth acquired through ties to a corrupt regime.

