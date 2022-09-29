Senior Connect
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography

Parker Brown, a 5th grade teacher at C.F. Pope Elementary, was arrested and charged by the Leland Police Department.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announced that one of their teachers has resigned following their arrest in Leland.

The Town of Leland has confirmed that Parker Brown, a 5th grade teacher at C.F. Pope Elementary, was arrested and charged by the Leland Police Department.

As of this time, Brown, who is 39-years-old, is being charged with:

  • 6 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 1 count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor for the possession of child pornography
  • 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

According to Pender County Schools and the Leland Police Department, there is no current indication that these charges are related to any Pender County School students.

This story will be updated once more details are provided.

