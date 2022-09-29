New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is considering taking a loan to purchase the 5-story former Bank of America building for Cape Fear Community College’s nursing program. The NHC Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the proposal on Monday, October 3.

The county would purchase the property for $11,875,000 and plan to renovate it over the next five years, which would cost an estimated $14,800,000. The property is 1.92 acres on 319 N 3rd Street and includes a 5-story 55,000-square foot building and its parking lots.

Per the proposal given to the county, the county received a request from CFCC to purchase the property on September 12.

To pay it, the county will establish a capital project fund called the CFCC Health Fund and use an installment loan to pay the $11.87 million purchase price. The ordinance being brought to the commissioners is just for the purchase and not the renovations.

