NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar.

The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has yet to provide additional information on the ongoing investigation.

The lawsuit from the Ohio AG requests that a judge issue a permanent injunction against Pink Energy and its officers to prevent them from selling and installing solar panels in the future. It also seeks an order requiring Pink Energy to “reimburse all consumers found to have been damaged” by Pink’s “unlawful actions.”

The WBTV Investigates Team previously reported on hundreds of consumer complaints and lawsuits filed against Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar. The company was founded by current CEO Jayson Waller and is based out of Mooresville, N.C.

In dozens of complaints filed with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Pink Energy customers claimed their solar panels were under-delivering compared to the promises made by the Pink sales team. In fact, customers alleged they saw little savings on their power bill and were actually paying more when factoring in the monthly payments on the loans that financed the solar panel purchases.

In its complaint, the Ohio AG also claims it has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Power Home Solar (Pink Energy) alleging instances of aggressive sales tactics, misrepresentations of cost savings, and a host of installation and warranty issues.

Almost all of the complaints reviewed by WBTV are from customers claiming they aren’t realizing any savings.

“Defendant induced many Ohio consumers to purchase these solar panel systems by using false or misleading statements and promises that the consumers would realize impressive savings benefits in future energy costs,” the Ohio AG’s complaint claims.

The NCSEA has a helpful consumer guide for homeowners considering a solar purchase. They also have a list of companies that signed onto their solar code of conduct, which requires high standards in the practice of sales, advertising and installing solar power systems.

