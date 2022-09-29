Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million

Mega Millions / Powerball jackpots as of 9/29/2022
Mega Millions / Powerball jackpots as of 9/29/2022(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash.

“Whether you play Mega Millions or Powerball, a life-changing jackpot is up for grabs this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Going for big jackpots like these is always an exciting time for players in North Carolina so best of luck to everyone.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Pender Co. teacher arrested in Leland, faces charges related to child pornography
Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks

Latest News

Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help...
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
How you can help people in Florida from home
The DOT was out Thursday shoring up dunes along Highway 12 on the Outer Banks.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend