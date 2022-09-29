Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash.

“Whether you play Mega Millions or Powerball, a life-changing jackpot is up for grabs this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Going for big jackpots like these is always an exciting time for players in North Carolina so best of luck to everyone.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

