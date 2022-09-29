Local school district discusses possible changes to 2022-2023 calendar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Discussion on changing New Hanover County School’s 2022-2023 calendar continued Wednesday night.

The calendar committee, made up of educators, students, and district leaders, talked about the pros and cons of making a change a month into the school year.

As the calendar stands, students would finish their first semester in late January. A recent concern brought to the board is proposing for staff and students to end the first semester before winter break.

“Change in the schedule right now would be disruptive to plan for they’ve already made,” one committee member said.

A student, on the committee, followed by saying, “I’ve been through classes where I’ve done coloring sheets in math or Spanish. And I’m like, this is not productive instructional time. If teachers rebuilt their schedule to the finish before the Christmas break, and had all students focused and ready to take their exams before that, sped it up a little bit. I think it would be more beneficial.”

Majority of the committee is in favor of the change, but not this far into the school year.

NHCS Calendar Committee discussing possible changes to the 2022-2023 calendar. (WECT)

The committee voted Wednesday night to keep this year’s calendar as it, but the board of education will have the official vote next week.

NHCS Calendar Committee vote. (WECT)

Now all eyes are on potential changes for next school year.

“Next year’s start date is gonna have to be the 28th. That’s what the state of North Carolina is saying. We’re boxed in by that. So, without flexibility, you know, we can obviously get it done. We’ve been doing it since 2004 but we’re going to have to make some tough choices again,” Nelson Beaulieu, NHC board of education member, said. “My priority is on making sure that our students have every opportunity that they can to succeed. So, I can understand one group, I’m fighting for another group, and I want to make sure that at some point, our students have the calendar flexibility that gives them the best chance to succeed. I really hope that at some point, we can get that flexibility from the state to just move back one week.”

