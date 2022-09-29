Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday

Heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk area, where Russian attacks targeted Toretsk, Sloviansk and several smaller towns. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these black bastards.... Every black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Gov. Roy Cooper
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks
Your First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30 &...
First Alert Forecast: Ian to deliver impacts

Latest News

Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.
Byrdville Freeman Road closed for emergency repairs in Columbus Co.
Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a barrier island just west of heavily...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help...
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian